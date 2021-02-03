Celebrating its 75th anniversary, Tata Motors has launched Founders Edition model for the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, and Harrier cars. They will be offered only to the company's employees and can be booked online. These special edition models sport a special Tata logo with a blue background and a badge with JRD Tata's signature. Buyers will also get a postcard and a photo frame.

Car #1 Tata Tiago: Price starts at Rs. 4.85 lakh

Tata Tiago has a sloping roofline, a chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back halogen headlights, and alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual airbags for the passengers' safety. The car is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 84.5hp of maximum power and 113Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Car #2 Tata Tigor: Price begins at Rs. 5.49 lakh

The Tata Tigor sports a chrome-surrounded grille, projector headlamps, wide air dam, and eye-catching alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and dual airbags. The vehicle runs on a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 84.5hp of power and 113Nm of torque. The motor is linked to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Car #3 Tata Altroz: Price starts at Rs. 5.69 lakh

The Altroz flaunts a cascading blacked-out grille, sleek headlights, and a sculpted bonnet. It has a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The hatchback comes with two BS6-compliant engine choices- a 1.2-liter petrol unit that makes 84hp/114Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel mill that generates 89hp/200Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Car #4 Tata Nexon: Price starts at Rs. 7.09 lakh

The Tata Nexon has a sleek grille, roof rails, sunroof, a wide air dam, alloy wheels, and adjustable headlights. It offers a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and dual airbags for safety. The car gets two BS6-compliant engine options- a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol mill that delivers 120hp/170Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that makes 110hp/260Nm.

Car #5 Tata Harrier: Price begins at Rs. 13.99 lakh