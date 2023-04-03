Auto

Tata Punch fire accident in Gujarat: How did it happen

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 03, 2023, 03:19 pm 3 min read

Tata Punch has a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP

In a shocking incident, a month-old Tata Punch's AMT Accomplished model went up in flames in Gujarat. The mishap took place while the car was being driven on a highway. The car owner and his family barely escaped with their lives. The owner has filed an FIR in connection with the incident and hopes that Tata Motors will take appropriate action.

How did the fire take place?

According to the Punch's owner Prabal Bordiya, the fire began at the front and quickly spread across the body, engulfing the car in flames. The vehicle was found fully wrecked once the flames were doused. The reason behind the accident is yet to be inspected. We do not know whether the fires were the result of an electrical issue.

Take a look at the accident

Here's what Bordiya had to say

Regarding the fire incident, Bordiya believes "It is crucial to share this story with the wider public to raise awareness of the issue and to urge Tata Motors to take appropriate action." The complainant also said that "...it is essential that car manufacturers take necessary precautions to ensure that their products are safe for use, and incidents like these can be avoided."

Tata Punch is a 5-star safety rated car

Punch is one of the cheapest cars with a five-star safety rating from the Global New Assessment Program. It scored 16.45/17 points in the adult occupant protection test and 40.89/49 points in child occupant protection. The car's excellent build quality and affordable pricing have prompted a lot of customers to take it home. The current accident may impact sales.

There was also an issue with the Harrier last month

In March, an 11-month-old Tata Harrier parked on the road caught fire and the owner claimed that he almost died. He also said that the vehicle packed no aftermarket accessories and that the company was refusing to repair the four-wheeler.

Tata Punch: Features and specifications

Tata Punch sports a chrome-surrounded grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, thick body cladding, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lights, and roof rails. Inside, there are five seats, USB chargers, a rear-view camera, multiple airbags, cruise control, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. It is fueled by a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 86.63hp and a peak torque of 115Nm.

How much does it cost?

In India, the Tata Punch carries a starting price tag of Rs. 6 lakh for the base Pure model and goes up to Rs. 9.47 lakh for the range-topping Creative AMT iRA DT trim (all prices, ex-showroom).