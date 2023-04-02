Auto

Hero's answer to Bajaj Pulsar and TVS Apache taking shape

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 02, 2023, 03:42 pm 2 min read

The new Hero bike has been patented. Representative image (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

Hero MotoCorp has patented a new bike in India. It might be launched here as the Hunk 200. As for the highlights, the upcoming vehicle will have a muscular appearance and shall boast a long list of features. It will also get an air-cooled engine. So, what could the two-wheeler offer? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

Hero MotoCorp is India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer but most of its sales are in the commuter category.

The company wants to change this by introducing a new product in the 200cc segment, as it predicts strong growth in the coming years.

We expect the Hunk 200 to deliver a combination of sporty looks and good performance at an affordable price.

The bike will sport a low-set handlebar and alloy rims

As per the patent images, the Hero Hunk 200 will have a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat with a boomerang-shaped grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, and a wide low-set handlebar. The bike might pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels shod in tubeless tires. Its dimensions and colors are currently unknown.

It will get an all-new air-cooled mill

The Hero Hunk 200 may draw power from an all-new 200cc, air-cooled engine, whose power figures will be comparable to other bikes in its segment. They include the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

There will be disc brakes on both ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Hero Hunk 200 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, with at least single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

How much will it cost?

Hero MotoCorp will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Hunk 200 in India when it will be launched. We believe that the motorcycle will sport a price figure of around Rs. 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).