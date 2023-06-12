Auto

Maruti Suzuki Jimny's variant-wise breakdown: Which one makes more sense

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 12, 2023 | 03:15 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets projector LED headlamps (photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

After a successful run of 35 years of the legendary Gypsy, Maruti Suzuki has introduced its successor, the Jimny in India. The rugged-looking SUV carries a starting price tag of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The off-roader is available in two trim levels namely Zeta and Alpha, with an option of a manual or automatic gearbox. Let's look at the variant-wise breakdown of the car.

Why does this story matter?

The lifestyle SUV segment has become quite popular in India with the arrival of the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Successor to the Gypsy, the Jimny not only offers capable off-roading hardware but also the practicality of a five-door body style, something its primary rivals Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha miss out on. Here's a quick look at its features and specifications.

Zeta variant

The Jimny's Zeta variant features round halogen headlamps, black door handles, blacked-out bumpers, a rear wiper unit, wheel arch cladding, and steel wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin gets power windows, four airbags, a 7-inch infotainment panel with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a rear-view camera. It runs on a 1.5-liter, K-series petrol engine linked with a 5-speed manual/4-speed automatic gearbox.

Alpha trim

The Alpha trim gets everything from Zeta, along with projector LED headlamps with washers, fog lamps, green tinted windows, auto-folding ORVMs, and 15-inch rugged alloy wheels. Inside, it features a 9-inch infotainment panel, connected car technology, keyless entry with engine start/stop button, cruise control, automatic climate control, and six airbags. Mechanically, the SUV gets the same engine and transmission combination as the Zeta model.

A dual-tone color version is also offered

For an additional sum of Rs. 16,000 over the Alpha trim level, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny can be bought with a dual-tone color scheme. The special two-tone treatment with a Bluish Black roof is available only with the Kinetic Yellow or Sizzling Red paint scheme.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Pricing

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny with manual transmission costs Rs. 12.74 lakh for Zeta version, Rs. 13.69 lakh for Alpha trim, and Rs. 13.85 lakh for Alpha Dual Tone variant. For the automatic gearbox configuration, it is priced at Rs. 13.94 lakh for Zeta model, Rs. 14.89 lakh for Alpha version, and Rs. 15.05 lakh for Alpha Dual Tone trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

