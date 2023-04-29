Auto

Best features of the limited-run Mazda MX-5 Kizuna roadster

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 29, 2023, 01:58 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Mazda MX-5 Kizuna features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mazda)

Japanese car marque Mazda has taken the wraps off the special MX-5 Kizuna model, exclusively for the UK market with a starting price of £30,265 (approximately Rs. 31.1 lakh). The production of the roadster will be limited to just 250 units. The special-edition sports car will be offered with a choice of two color options, namely Machine Gray and Deep Crystal Blue.

Why does this story matter?

Touted as the best-selling two-seat convertible sports car in the world, the MX-5 has been crucial for Mazda's popularity in the Asian, European, and US markets.

Commonly referred to as the "Miata," the roadster model made its first appearance in 1989 to compete against the then-segment leader, Alfa Romeo Spider.

Now, the company has introduced a limited-run Kizuna model to increase its appeal.

The car features a neatly-folding fabric roof

On the outside, the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Kizuna remains largely identical to the standard version. It features a neatly-folding Premium Blue-colored fabric roof, eye-shaped projector LED headlights, a long and sculpted bonnet, door-mounted ORVMs, two doors with frameless windows, a raked windscreen, flared wheel arches, wrap-around LED taillights, and a rear-fender-mounted antenna. The car rolls on 16-inch eight-spoke alloy wheels.

It gets Nappa leather upholstery

On the inside, the limited-run Mazda MX-5 Kizuna has a sporty two-seater cabin finished with special Light Stone Nappa leather upholstery on the racing-style bucket seats, minimalist dashboard, and door panels. It features keyless entry, an engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and handbrake lever. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a free-standing touchscreen infotainment panel.

The roadster comes with Mazda's 'i-ACTIVSENSE' ADAS suite

To ensure the safety of the passengers, the special Mazda MX-5 Kizuna comes equipped with Mazda's 'i-ACTIVSENSE' ADAS suite. The list includes Blind Spot Monitoring System (BMS), Adaptive Front-Lighting System (AFS), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Smart City Brake Support (SCBS), Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC), Forward Obstruction Warning (FOW), Driver Attention Alert, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

It draws power from a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine

On the performance front, the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Kizuna is backed by a 1.5-liter, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, four-cylinder engine that puts out 130hp of maximum power at 7,000rpm and 152Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.