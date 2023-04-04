Auto

Lamborghini Revuelto v/s Ferrari SF90 Stradale: Which supercar is better

Lamborghini Revuelto v/s Ferrari SF90 Stradale: Which supercar is better

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 04, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both Lamborghini Revuelto and Ferrari SF90 Stradale get hybrid powertrains

Italian automaker Lamborghini has taken the wraps off its Aventador replacement, the Revuelto. As for the highlights, the supercar has a head-turning appearance, an opulent cabin with new-age tech facilities, and a powerful hybrid powertrain. It goes against Ferrari's SF90 Stradale model in the global markets. However, which one seems like a better option? Let us have a look.

The Revuelto offers run-flat tires

Lamborghini Revuelto Ferrari SF90 Stradale

The Lamborghini Revuelto has a tapering bonnet, sleek headlights, Y-shaped running lights, thermoplastic bumpers, scissor-style aluminum doors, Y-shaped taillights, an active rear wing, and twin exhaust pipes. It also gets run-flat tires. The SF90 Stradale offers C-shaped matrix LED headlights, a prominent front splitter, horizontal taillights, a sloping roofline, a wide air vent, door-mounted ORVMs, star-spoked alloy rims, and a rear spoiler.

Revuelto is longer and has a bigger wheelbase

The Lamborghini Revuelto is 4,947mm long, has a wheelbase of 2,779mm, and weighs 1,772kg. Meanwhile, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale has a length of 4,710mm, a wheelbase of 2,650mm, and tips the scales at 1,570kg.

From bucket seats to head-up display

Lamborghini Revuelto Ferrari SF90 Stradale

The Lamborghini Revuelto has a cabin with bucket-style seats in which the Lamborghini logo is embossed on the headrests, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, 3D graphics, and a massive center console. The Stradale gets a blacked-out cabin with keyless entry, a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, and a head-up display. It also flaunts bucket-style seats and a center console with an armrest.

The Stradale gets a massive curved screen

Revuelto packs three screens: an 8.4-inch central touchscreen, a 9.1-inch display in front of the passenger, and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster. It also gets multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and connected car services related to navigation and entertainment. The Stradale flaunts a 16.0-inch curved digital HD screen for the instruments and infotainment. Six airbags, traction control, ABS, EBD, and ESC are also available.

Revuelto has a more powerful engine

Revuelto houses a 6.5-liter, V12 engine linked to three e-motors, a Lithium-ion battery, and 8-speed DCT gearbox. The setup delivers 1,001hp of peak power, allowing the car sprints to from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds and hit a top-speed of over 350km/h. Stradale packs a 4.0-liter V8 engine, three motors, and a Li-ion battery. The car makes 986.3hp and accelerates from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds.

Which one is better?

In the US, the Lamborghini Revuelto might cost around $890,000 (around Rs. 7.3 crore), while the Ferrari SF90 Stradale begins at $528,765 (roughly Rs. 4.35 crore). Both the cars are stunners. However, our vote is in favor of the Revuelto for its superior looks, long list of features, bigger dimensions, and more powerful engine compared to its rival.