Auto

2023 Volkswagen ID.3 teased prior to revealing on March 1

2023 Volkswagen ID.3 teased prior to revealing on March 1

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 19, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 Volkswagen ID.3 will support 100kW DC quick charge (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German automotive giant Volkswagen is all set to premiere the 2023 iteration of the ID.3 for the global markets on March 1. Ahead of its official reveal, the carmaker has teased certain design elements of the EV on its LinkedIn page. The updated hatchback essentially gets a mid-cycle facelift, rather than a complete redesign. It will be an entry-level offering in the ID range.

Why does this story matter?

With sustainability and carbon neutrality becoming the top priority for Volkswagen in recent years, the carmaker has been focused on developing and expanding the ID range of electric vehicles across the globe.

The ID.3 was a true pioneer of the company's all-electric family when it arrived in 2019.

With the competition catching, the brand is now updating to EV to make it more relevant.

The hatchback will flaunt full-width LED DRL and alloy wheels

The upcoming 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 will likely retain the overall design of the current-generation model and flaunt a clamshell bonnet, projector LED headlights, a full-width LED DRL, redesigned bumpers, and a closed-off grille. The hatchback will be flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Sharp-looking LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna will be available at the rear end.

It will be backed by a capable electric powertrain

Technical details of the 2023 ID.3 are not yet disclosed by Volkswagen. We expect the hatchback to be offered with an electric motor (201.2hp/310Nm) linked to a 58kWh battery pack from the outgoing model. The EV promises up to 426km on a single charge.

The EV will feature an Augmented Reality head-up display

On the inside, the 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 will likely get a five-seater cabin and feature a minimalist design with sustainable materials. It will have a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, an AR head-up display, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a new 12.0-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 ID.3 will be disclosed by Volkswagen at its launch event on March 1. We expect the electric hatchback to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at £39,425 (approximately Rs. 39.27 lakh) in the UK.