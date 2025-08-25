'Drishyam 3': Director reveals Mohanlal's film won't be a thriller

Creative freedom

'I don't care about risks'

Joseph opened up about feeling caged by expectations for shocking twists and perfect logic in thrillers, especially after Drishyam's huge success since 2013. He's ready to ditch the usual formulas and focus on natural storytelling. "There might be risk in that, but I don't care about that now. That is going to be my movie despite what everyone expects." "I have only tried to come up with the story of what should organically happen to Georgekutty and his family."