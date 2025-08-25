'Drishyam 3': Director reveals Mohanlal's film won't be a thriller
What's the story
In a surprising statement, director Jeethu Joseph has revealed that his upcoming film Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, will not be a thriller. Speaking at the Manorama News Conclave, he said, "I don't think that this film is going to be a thriller," adding that viewers will understand why once they see it. "The first thing that came to me was the ending of Drishyam 3. I...went back from there and came up with the narrative later," he said.
Creative freedom
'I don't care about risks'
Joseph opened up about feeling caged by expectations for shocking twists and perfect logic in thrillers, especially after Drishyam's huge success since 2013. He's ready to ditch the usual formulas and focus on natural storytelling. "There might be risk in that, but I don't care about that now. That is going to be my movie despite what everyone expects." "I have only tried to come up with the story of what should organically happen to Georgekutty and his family."
Film details
What's next for Joseph and 'Drishyam' team?
Drishyam 3 is set to go on floors in October, with a release planned for the first half of 2026. Meanwhile, Joseph is also working on Mirage, Valathu Vashathe Kallan, and Ram Part 1. Mohanlal will reprise his role as Georgekutty: a father who will do anything to protect his family when trouble hits. Ajay Devgn's Hindi remake of the project is also expected to go on floors in the coming months.