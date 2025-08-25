Microsoft to pay ₹5.4 crore monthly for new Hyderabad office

Growth strategy

Microsoft's expanding footprint in Hyderabad

The lease, which marks a major expansion of Microsoft's presence in Hyderabad, also has an annual escalation clause of 4.8% and a security deposit of ₹42.15 crore for the five-year period. The company established its India Development Center in the city back in 1998 and has since grown to make India its largest R&D base outside the US. The new space at Phoenix Centaurus is likely to accommodate more R&D teams and technology units, further strengthening this footprint.