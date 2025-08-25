M&M shares hit all-time high on strong quarterly performance

Stellar quarterly and annual performance

M&M's financials are looking solid—revenue for April-June 2025 hit ₹45,529 crore, up from ₹37,218 crore last year.

Net profit also climbed to ₹3,898 crore from ₹3,221 crore.

On a bigger scale, annual revenue nearly doubled since 2021 to ₹158,750 crore and net profit soared to ₹12,536 crore.

This steady growth is giving investors plenty of reasons to stay excited about M&M.