JPMorgan upgrades TCS to 'overweight,' raises target price by 4%

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has received an upgrade from brokerage firm JPMorgan . The firm has changed its rating on the stock from "neutral" to "overweight," and raised its target price by 4% to ₹3,800 per share from ₹3,650. This implies a potential upside of 24.4% from Friday's closing price of ₹3,054.7 per share.

Market analysis TCS has underperformed Nifty, Nifty IT indices this year JPMorgan noted that TCS has underperformed the Nifty index by 29% and the Nifty IT index by 6% this year. This is mainly due to lower-than-expected growth and narrowing margins. However, despite these challenges, the brokerage firm doesn't believe that TCS's business model is broken. It expects a recovery in growth from the second half of FY26.

Financial outlook Brokerage lowers growth estimates for FY26, FY27 JPMorgan has lowered its international constant currency and year-on-year (YoY) growth estimates for TCS to 0% and 5%, respectively, in FY26 and FY27. However, it expects an increase in margin estimates by 55 basis points and 57 basis points in FY26 and FY27, respectively. This could lead to a 2% to 3% earnings-per-share (EPS) upgrade over the next three years.

Market valuation TCS shares trading at 2 standard deviations below average JPMorgan highlighted that TCS shares are currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7 times their two-year forward earnings, which is two standard deviations below the five-year average. The firm's one-year forward free cash flow is at 4.5% with dividend yields at 3.8%. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued in relation to its future earnings potential and cash flow generation capabilities.