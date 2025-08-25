Banks to remain shut for 3 days starting today

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a series of regional holidays for banks in August 2025. The closures are due to regional festivals and observances. The first holiday falls on August 25, when banks in Guwahati will remain closed for the death anniversary of Shreemant Shankardev, a revered saint and social reformer from the 16th century.

Festival impact Banks will be closed on these days On August 27, banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is celebrated on different days in different places. In some regions, it will be observed on August 28. This holiday is part of RBI's regional holiday calendar under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which varies according to local customs and traditions.

Extended celebrations Nuakhai and 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi The second day of Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on August 28 in Bhubaneswar and Panaji. This is also the day for Nuakhai, a harvest festival celebrated in western Odisha. The RBI's holiday calendar under the Negotiable Instruments Act governs these observances, which are specific to different regions based on local customs and traditions.