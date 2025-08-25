Next Article
Coal India's stock drops 6.74% in last 3 months
Coal India's stock hasn't had the best three months—it's dropped 6.74% as of August 25, 2025.
The share price closed at ₹374.45 on the previous trading day, holding steady from the previous day but still showing a weekly dip of -2.6%.
With a market cap of ₹2,30,763 crore and earnings per share at ₹53.78, it's been a challenging stretch for one of India's biggest companies.
Beta at 0.66 indicates less volatility
Even with the recent slide, Coal India's shares aren't super volatile—the six-month beta is just 0.66 (lower means less bumpy than most stocks).
Plus, trading activity has stayed strong with nearly 4.7 million shares changing hands recently—a sign investors are still keeping an eye on what happens next for this major player in the energy scene.