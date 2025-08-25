Coal India's stock drops 6.74% in last 3 months Business Aug 25, 2025

Coal India's stock hasn't had the best three months—it's dropped 6.74% as of August 25, 2025.

The share price closed at ₹374.45 on the previous trading day, holding steady from the previous day but still showing a weekly dip of -2.6%.

With a market cap of ₹2,30,763 crore and earnings per share at ₹53.78, it's been a challenging stretch for one of India's biggest companies.