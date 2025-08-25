NTPC share price nearly flat, stock up 12% in 2025
NTPC's share price stayed nearly flat at ₹337.05 on Monday, almost unchanged from last session's close of ₹337.0.
The company sits at a hefty ₹3.27 lakh crore market cap, with a P/E ratio of 13.64 and earnings per share of 24.71.
NTPC's recent dip shows power sector challenges
If you're tracking the power sector, NTPC's recent dip—down 2.2% over three months—shows even big players aren't immune to industry shifts.
Its moderate volatility (beta: 0.87) means it's not super risky or super safe right now, which is something young investors might want to keep in mind as the energy market keeps evolving.
NTPC's fundamentals vs. market mood: The ongoing tug-of-war
Despite solid fundamentals, NTPC is feeling pressure from broader changes in the power industry and shifting market moods—reminding us that even stable companies can face headwinds when whole sectors are in flux.