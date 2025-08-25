Next Article
JPMorgan lifts TCS to 'overweight,' sees 24% upside
JPMorgan just bumped up Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to "overweight" and raised its price target to ₹3,800 per share—about 24% higher than where the stock closed on August 22.
This comes after a tough year for TCS, with shares lagging behind the broader market.
Bank expects TCS to bounce back
If you track tech or invest, this is worth noting: JPMorgan thinks TCS could bounce back starting in the second half of fiscal 2026.
Even after recent struggles—like earnings cuts and margin pressure—the bank expects steady growth and better profits over the next few years.