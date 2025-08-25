Did AR Rahman influence 'Param Sundari' album? Composers reveal

The music of the upcoming film Param Sundari, composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, has been compared to the legendary AR Rahman 's work. The composers expressed their pride in these comparisons and clarified that their album is indeed a tribute to Rahman. The duo also spoke about their creative process and inspirations for this project.

Tribute Proud of Rahman comparison: Sachin-Jigar Speaking to Mid-Day, Sachin said, "From the beginning, this song came from a place of pure art, dedication, and a tribute to the master." "I look up to Rahman sir not just for his work but for the person he is." He added, "Roja [1992] changed my life forever. If I'm a composer today, it's because of those five years of listening to him."

Collaboration Sonu Nigam's influence on Jigar Pardesiya from Param Sundari features the voice of Sonu Nigam, who was a major influence on Jigar's childhood. "Growing up, I'd listen to albums like Yaad [2001] and Deewana [1999] every day. I'd pray to him before going to school!" The first track they ever programmed was sung by Nigam. "So when we composed Param Sundari, we both knew deep down this is it." "When people say Param Sundari feels familiar, for us, familiarity isn't bad."