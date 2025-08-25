'Madharaasi' trailer: Sivakarthikeyan shines in AR Murugadoss's action-packed drama

Things kick off with Rukmini Vasanth's character reflecting on interfaith love before the story quickly shifts gears into violence and suspense. Sivakarthikeyan 's character faces serious threats while protecting her, leading up to a tense showdown with Vidyut Jammwal as the villain. The trailer mixes emotional moments with high-energy action scenes.

Interesting trivia about the film

This is the first team-up between director Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan. The cast also features Biju Menon and Vikranth.

Sudeep Elamon handles cinematography, and Anirudh Ravichander is on music duty.

Fun fact: the lead character was originally pitched to Shah Rukh Khan 7-8 years ago before becoming this Tamil project!