'BB 19' contestant Zeeshan reveals he rejected show twice before

Zeeshan Quadri, the co-writer of the acclaimed film Gangs of Wasseypur, is one of the contestants in Salman Khan 's Bigg Boss 19 . The writer-actor-director-producer has been offered a spot on the reality show twice before, but only recently decided to join. Speaking to SCREEN, he revealed that his main motivation for joining this season is to reach a wider audience.

Show offers Quadri was offered a spot on 'BB' in 2022, 2023 Quadri revealed that he had been offered a spot on Bigg Boss in 2022 and 2023, but couldn't join due to other commitments. "The makers are very old and good friends of mine; they know me well. They have been pushing me for the last two years," he said. However, he felt this year was the right time to join as it would help him gain a mass following.

Political theme On his understanding of politics Bigg Boss 19 has a political theme. When asked about his understanding of people's politics, Quadri said he is good at reading people and believes honesty influences others. "I am very good at convincing, though. I am different for different people. I shape my attitude based on how the person is with me," he added.