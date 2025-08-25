'BB 19' contestant Zeeshan reveals he rejected show twice before
Zeeshan Quadri, the co-writer of the acclaimed film Gangs of Wasseypur, is one of the contestants in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19. The writer-actor-director-producer has been offered a spot on the reality show twice before, but only recently decided to join. Speaking to SCREEN, he revealed that his main motivation for joining this season is to reach a wider audience.
Show offers
Quadri was offered a spot on 'BB' in 2022, 2023
Quadri revealed that he had been offered a spot on Bigg Boss in 2022 and 2023, but couldn't join due to other commitments. "The makers are very old and good friends of mine; they know me well. They have been pushing me for the last two years," he said. However, he felt this year was the right time to join as it would help him gain a mass following.
Political theme
On his understanding of politics
Bigg Boss 19 has a political theme. When asked about his understanding of people's politics, Quadri said he is good at reading people and believes honesty influences others. "I am very good at convincing, though. I am different for different people. I shape my attitude based on how the person is with me," he added.
Career path
Quadri's journey from call center to Bollywood
Quadri, a 42-year-old actor-director-writer from Dhanbad, Bihar, worked at a Delhi call center for 18 months before moving to Mumbai in 2008. There, he studied world cinema and met Anurag Kashyap the following year. He pitched Wasseypur's story to Kashyap and they went on to create Gangs of Wasseypur together. He also appeared in Kangana Ranaut's Revolver Rani (2014) and most recently starred in Woh Bhi Din The (2024).