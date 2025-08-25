Infosys's stock gains 2.46% in 3 months Business Aug 25, 2025

Infosys's stock has edged up by 2.46% over the past three months, now trading at ₹1,506.7 as of Monday, August 25, 2025.

But it's not all smooth sailing—the stock dipped 4.15% just last week.

Still, with a massive market cap of ₹6.18 lakh crore (rounded from ₹6,17,948 crore) and steady financials (P/E ratio of 22.66 and EPS at 65.63), Infosys is holding its ground as a prominent player in the tech sector.