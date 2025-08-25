Next Article
Infosys's stock gains 2.46% in 3 months
Infosys's stock has edged up by 2.46% over the past three months, now trading at ₹1,506.7 as of Monday, August 25, 2025.
But it's not all smooth sailing—the stock dipped 4.15% just last week.
Still, with a massive market cap of ₹6.18 lakh crore (rounded from ₹6,17,948 crore) and steady financials (P/E ratio of 22.66 and EPS at 65.63), Infosys is holding its ground as a prominent player in the tech sector.
Trading activity and beta value
Trading activity remains strong—over 73,000 shares changed hands recently and more than 65 lakh were traded on August 24 alone.
With a low six-month beta of 0.38, Infosys isn't bouncing around much compared to the rest of the market, which could appeal to anyone looking for some stability in their portfolio right now.