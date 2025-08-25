Next Article
Eicher Motors stock hits ₹5,945 per share: Check performance
Eicher Motors has been on a steady rise lately—its stock is up 9.71% over the past three months, closing at ₹5,945 per share on August 25, 2025.
The company now boasts a market value of ₹1.62 lakh crore, with strong financials like a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and earnings per share at ₹176.41.
Trading volume of 2.73 lakh shares
Last session saw a trading volume of 2.73 lakh shares, with the stock ending at ₹5,924.5.
Eicher's six-month beta sits at 1.401 (so it moves a bit more than the market), and it delivered a weekly return of 2.78%.
All signs point to Eicher Motors holding its own as one of the market's solid performers right now.