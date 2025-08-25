HUL stock climbs to ₹2,643.00: Check price, returns, market cap
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is catching eyes this August—its stock climbed to ₹2,643.00 on Monday, up from ₹2,629.90 the day before, with over 1.2 million shares traded.
In just three months, HUL's stock has gained 11.47%, including a solid 6.02% rise in the past week.
If you like steady performers, HUL's market cap stands at ₹617.919 billion and its price-to-earnings ratio is 57.24 with earnings per share at ₹45.94.
Its low six-month beta (0.4324) means it's less volatile than most stocks—so it's considered a safer pick for those who don't want wild swings.
That history of steady growth and moderate risk may make it appealing to investors looking for stability in the fast-moving consumer goods space.
You can follow HUL updates and expert takes on financial platforms—helpful if you're thinking about investing or just want to see how one of India's biggest FMCG names continues to perform strongly.