HUL stock climbs to ₹2,643.00: Check price, returns, market cap

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is catching eyes this August—its stock climbed to ₹2,643.00 on Monday, up from ₹2,629.90 the day before, with over 1.2 million shares traded. In just three months, HUL's stock has gained 11.47%, including a solid 6.02% rise in the past week.

HUL's P/E ratio is 57.24 If you like steady performers, HUL's market cap stands at ₹617.919 billion and its price-to-earnings ratio is 57.24 with earnings per share at ₹45.94.

Its low six-month beta (0.4324) means it's less volatile than most stocks—so it's considered a safer pick for those who don't want wild swings.

Stock's low beta means it's less volatile than most stocks That history of steady growth and moderate risk may make it appealing to investors looking for stability in the fast-moving consumer goods space.