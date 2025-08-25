Next Article
Hero MotoCorp shares soar, approach ₹1 lakh crore market cap
Hero MotoCorp's shares have been on a roll this August, closing Friday at ₹4,997.90 with strong trading activity.
The company's market cap is just shy of ₹1 lakh crore, and it's delivered an impressive 15.99% return over the last three months—definitely catching investors' attention.
Stock's P/E ratio and EPS explained
This past week alone, Hero MotoCorp stock jumped 6.16%, signaling some real momentum.
It's a bit more volatile than the average stock (with a six-month beta of 1.41), but its price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and earnings per share of ₹251.87 make it an interesting pick for anyone curious about growth potential in the auto sector right now.