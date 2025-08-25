Hero MotoCorp shares soar, approach ₹1 lakh crore market cap

Stock's P/E ratio and EPS explained

This past week alone, Hero MotoCorp stock jumped 6.16%, signaling some real momentum.

It's a bit more volatile than the average stock (with a six-month beta of 1.41), but its price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and earnings per share of ₹251.87 make it an interesting pick for anyone curious about growth potential in the auto sector right now.