You can now invest in mutual funds at your local post office
Investing in mutual funds just got easier—India Post and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) have joined forces so you can now invest through your local post office.
Announced at AMFI's 30th Foundation Day in Mumbai, this move taps into India Post's huge network of 1.64 lakh post offices, opening up investment options for people living even in smaller towns and villages.
Postal employees can now act as mutual fund distributors
Thanks to a new agreement (active until August 21, 2028), postal employees can now act as mutual fund distributors across rural and semi-urban areas.
This follows a separate MoU signed in July 2025 that made KYC simpler at post offices—so you can complete your KYC paperwork right where you mail your letters.
It's a step toward making mutual fund investing more accessible for everyone, no matter where they live.