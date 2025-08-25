You can now invest in mutual funds at your local post office

Postal employees can now act as mutual fund distributors

Thanks to a new agreement (active until August 21, 2028), postal employees can now act as mutual fund distributors across rural and semi-urban areas.

This follows a separate MoU signed in July 2025 that made KYC simpler at post offices—so you can complete your KYC paperwork right where you mail your letters.

It's a step toward making mutual fund investing more accessible for everyone, no matter where they live.