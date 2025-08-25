Next Article
Tata Steel's share price dips 2.71% in last 3 months
Tata Steel's share price has dipped by 2.71% over the past three months, now trading at ₹158.3 and valuing the company at nearly ₹2 lakh crore.
Key numbers like a P/E ratio of 43.61 and earnings per share of 3.64 give a snapshot of its financial health.
Stock performance and trading details
On Monday, Tata Steel closed flat at ₹158.55, with over 1.6 crore shares changing hands. Despite the quarterly drop, it posted a small weekly gain of 2.09%.
With a six-month beta of 1.561, this stock tends to move more than the market—so if you're tracking volatility or looking for action, Tata Steel might be one to watch right now!