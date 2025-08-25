Tata Steel's share price dips 2.71% in last 3 months

Stock performance and trading details

On Monday, Tata Steel closed flat at ₹158.55, with over 1.6 crore shares changing hands. Despite the quarterly drop, it posted a small weekly gain of 2.09%.

With a six-month beta of 1.561, this stock tends to move more than the market—so if you're tracking volatility or looking for action, Tata Steel might be one to watch right now!