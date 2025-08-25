Next Article
Stocks in limelight: Grasim Industries's share price hits ₹2,807.8
Grasim Industries is holding strong on the stock market as of August 25, 2025, with its share price at ₹2,807.8 and a massive market cap of ₹1.91 lakh crore.
The company's solid financials—like a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56 and earnings per share at 61.76—have helped investors score over 5% returns in just three months.
Grasim's stock performance in the last trading session
On the last trading day (Monday, August 25, 2025), Grasim's stock closed nearly flat at ₹2,813.8 after more than 6.7 lakh shares changed hands, showing steady investor interest and a weekly gain of about 1.8%.
Just a heads up for anyone tracking stocks: Grasim's six-month beta is 1.72, meaning it can swing more than the average stock—so there's potential for both risks and rewards ahead!