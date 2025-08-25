Stocks in limelight: Grasim Industries's share price hits ₹2,807.8

Grasim's stock performance in the last trading session

On the last trading day (Monday, August 25, 2025), Grasim's stock closed nearly flat at ₹2,813.8 after more than 6.7 lakh shares changed hands, showing steady investor interest and a weekly gain of about 1.8%.

Just a heads up for anyone tracking stocks: Grasim's six-month beta is 1.72, meaning it can swing more than the average stock—so there's potential for both risks and rewards ahead!