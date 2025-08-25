Next Article
Bajaj Finserv slips 3.47% in last 3 months
Bajaj Finserv's shares have slipped 3.47% over the last three months, landing at ₹1,967.6 as of August 25, 2025.
But if you're tracking short-term moves, the stock actually managed a small comeback this past week with a 2.12% gain—showing there's still some life in it despite recent dips.
Market cap of ₹3.14 lakh crore
With a market cap of ₹3.14 lakh crore and a price-to-earnings ratio of nearly 33, Bajaj Finserv is still a major player.
The stock traded over seven lakh shares on the last session and has been more volatile than average (beta: 1.47).
If you're thinking about investing or just curious about market trends, keep an eye on how these ups and downs play out in the coming weeks.