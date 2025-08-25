Bajaj Finserv slips 3.47% in last 3 months

Market cap of ₹3.14 lakh crore

With a market cap of ₹3.14 lakh crore and a price-to-earnings ratio of nearly 33, Bajaj Finserv is still a major player.

The stock traded over seven lakh shares on the last session and has been more volatile than average (beta: 1.47).

If you're thinking about investing or just curious about market trends, keep an eye on how these ups and downs play out in the coming weeks.