Meet Revuelto, Lamborghini's 1001hp plug-in hybrid supercar that replaces Aventador

The Lamborghini Revuelto has a top-speed of over 350km/h and can drive at 80km/h even on punctured tires (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

For months now, we have known bits and pieces about Lamborghini's Aventador replacement. We told you about its new-generation plug-in-hybrid powertrain and reworked carbon fiber structure. Now, it is time for the full reveal. The iconic Italian marque has taken the covers off the Revuelto that replaces Aventador. The supercar features striking bodywork, new-age tech features, and a more practical cabin.

Why does this story matter?

How do you replace the long-lived Aventador? You go back to the drawing board and start imagining from the ground up. And Lamborghini has done exactly that.

As Aventador's successor, the Revuelto looks the part with its typical Lamborghini design elements. However, it is made for the modern buyer who wants performance, more comfort, and some heritage.

Carbon fiber is the principal structural element within the car

The Revuelto is a head-turner. It has Lamborghini Sian-like Y-shaped running lights that complement the tapering and sculpted hood as well as the wedgy scissor doors. The car's back end is dominated by Y-shaped taillights on the corners and massive, hexagonal twin exhaust tailpipes beneath a moving wing element. Carbon fiber has been used for the monofuselage, frame, and other body panels.

The car can go from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds

The Revuelto packs a new 6.5-liter, 814hp, V12 engine together with three electric motors, delivering a combined output of 1,001hp. If the numbers don't mean anything to you, just know that the car can do 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of over 350km/h. It also gets a double-clutch gearbox, four-wheel-drive, and an EV mode thanks to the 3.8-kWh battery pack.

The cabin has 3D graphics, animations, widgets, and modern styling

Departing from Aventador's tight-fitting cabin, the Revuelto is more spacious, modern, and comfort-focused. Inside, you find dual-tone bucket seats, premium upholstery, 3D graphics, animations, and more. There are three screens: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch central touch display, and an additional 9.1-inch letterbox display in front of the passenger, which can be configured to show relevant information about the ride.

The car can drive at 80km/h on punctured tires

While supercars are known for outrageous performance figures, they can even impress us when most cars can't. Thanks to run-flat technology of its tires, the Revuelto can drive safely even after a puncture. According to the company, the car can run for at least 80km at a speed of 80km/h with 0-bar pressure thanks to Bridgestone's 'Potenza Sport' tires developed especially for the car.

Want one? Wait till order books open again in 2025

While Lamborghini is yet to announce a final price for the Reveulto, the order books are full for the first two years of production. Those on top of the list of orders will be able to flaunt the car on streets later this year.