Lamborghini LB744: The Aventador successor with 1,000hp plug-in hybrid powertrain

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 07, 2023, 04:55 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini LB744 will get an 8-speed DCT gearbox. Representative image (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian automaker Lamborghini will unveil the successor to the Aventador supercar by the end of this month. The upcoming vehicle (codenamed LB744) will draw power from a plug-in hybrid powertrain that will generate a maximum power of 1,000hp. The premium four-wheeler is also expected to have a head-turning design and an opulent two-seater cabin with a bevy of tech-based features.

Lamborghini retired the decade-old Murcielago in 2011 and brought the Aventador in its place.

Twelve years later, the Italian firm is bidding adieu to the Aventador moniker, and we are getting a new supercar.

Electrification is the future and Lamborghini is aware of it. Hence, the latest model from Sant'Agata Bolognese will be up for grabs in a PHEV guise.

The car will have Y-shaped DRLs and hexagonal exhaust tips

The Lamborghini LB744 will have a sloping roofline, a lengthy hood, angry-looking swept-back headlights, massive air dams, Y-shaped LED DRLs, and a prominent front splitter. On the sides, it will be flanked by ORVMs, air scoops, two doors, and multi-spoke wheels. Sleek taillamps and high-mounted hexagonal-shaped exhaust tips will be available on the rear end of the supercar.

It might get ADAS and 2 seats

The Lamborghini LB744 is expected to have a luxurious two-seater cabin with a head-up display, auto climate control, wireless charging, and a yoke-style multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers might be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and an ADAS suite.

An 8-speed DCT gearbox will handle transmission duties

Lamborghini LB744 will get a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine (813hp/725Nm) linked to three electric motors (two in front, one in rear) and a 3.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup will deliver a combined output of 1,000hp and the CO2 emissions will be 30% lower compared to Aventador Ultimae. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed DCT gearbox linked to an all-wheel-drive system.

What about pricing and availability?

Lamborghini will disclose the pricing and availability details of the LB744 supercar at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the Aventador which starts at $507,353 (around Rs. 4.1 crore).