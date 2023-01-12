Auto

Tata Motors at Auto Expo: Concepts and CNG-powered cars displayed

Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors took the automotive world by surprise on Day 1 of the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 by showcasing the near-production-ready Sierra.EV, Curvv, and Harrier EV concepts along with the i-CNG models of the Punch and Altroz. The automaker also displayed a sporty Altroz Racer variant, which draws power from the 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine borrowed from Nexon SUV.

Why does this story matter?

One of the top three automakers in the Indian market, Tata Motors has been rapidly evolving as an aspirational brand with multiple value-for-money offerings in its portfolio.

To showcase its development and to provide a glimpse of its future line-up to the general public, the brand has revealed near-production-ready versions of various Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and ICE-powered models at the ongoing Auto Expo.

Tata Punch i-CNG: An efficient CNG-powered SUV

Tata Punch i-CNG retains the design from the regular model and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted projector headlamps, split-type LED DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV has a dual-tone dashboard, connected car technology, multiple airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. It is equipped with the same 1.2-liter bi-fuel engine from the CNG-powered Tiago and Tigor that generates 85hp/113Nm (petrol) and 72hp/95Nm (CNG).

Tata Altroz i-CNG: A bi-fuel premium hatchback alternative

Tata Altroz i-CNG competes in the premium hatchback segment and sports a sleek blacked-out grille, swept-back projector headlamps, 16-inch designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillights. The five-seater cabin features premium fabric upholstery, keyless entry, ambient lighting, multiple airbags, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. It is offered with a 1.2-liter 'Revotron' engine that makes 85hp/113Nm (petrol). Power figures in CNG guise are not yet disclosed.

Tata Altroz Racer: A performance-oriented variant

With sporty credentials on top of the list, the Tata Altroz Racer has a dual-tone paint scheme, sporty black alloy wheels, and "Racer" badging on the front fender. Inside, the hatchback gets an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. The sporty car is powered by a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine (120hp/170Nm) that is borrowed from Nexon SUV.

Tata CURVV concept SUV: Hyundai CRETA-rival in the making

The Hyundai CRETA-rivaling Tata CURVV concept is a coupe-SUV in the making. It flaunts a slim, full-width LED light bar, a coupe-like sloping roofline, connected LED taillights, and flush-fitted door handles. On the inside, it has a bright red steering wheel, a glass roof, and a minimalist dashboard. It will be offered with an all-electric as well as an ICE powertrain.

Tata Harrier EV concept: A "Gen2" full-size electric SUV

Based on the brand's all-new "Gen2" platform, the Tata Harrier EV concept has a close-off grille with an illuminated logo, bumper-mounted headlights, and connected taillights. The spacious cabin features a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. The EV will be backed by a dual motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration. The setup will be linked to a large battery pack.

Tata Sierra.EV concept: Rebirth of an iconic vehicle

With the Sierra.EV concept, Tata Motors plans to bring an "Automotive Icon" back to life in a green avatar. It features dual-tone bumpers, designer alloy wheels, and a clamshell bonnet. The EV gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, a free-standing infotainment panel, and powered front seats. The technical details of the all-electric concept are yet to be disclosed by the automaker.