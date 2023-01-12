Tata Motors at Auto Expo: Concepts and CNG-powered cars displayed
Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors took the automotive world by surprise on Day 1 of the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 by showcasing the near-production-ready Sierra.EV, Curvv, and Harrier EV concepts along with the i-CNG models of the Punch and Altroz. The automaker also displayed a sporty Altroz Racer variant, which draws power from the 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine borrowed from Nexon SUV.
Why does this story matter?
- One of the top three automakers in the Indian market, Tata Motors has been rapidly evolving as an aspirational brand with multiple value-for-money offerings in its portfolio.
- To showcase its development and to provide a glimpse of its future line-up to the general public, the brand has revealed near-production-ready versions of various Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and ICE-powered models at the ongoing Auto Expo.
Tata Punch i-CNG: An efficient CNG-powered SUV
Tata Punch i-CNG retains the design from the regular model and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted projector headlamps, split-type LED DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV has a dual-tone dashboard, connected car technology, multiple airbags, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system. It is equipped with the same 1.2-liter bi-fuel engine from the CNG-powered Tiago and Tigor that generates 85hp/113Nm (petrol) and 72hp/95Nm (CNG).
Tata Altroz i-CNG: A bi-fuel premium hatchback alternative
Tata Altroz i-CNG competes in the premium hatchback segment and sports a sleek blacked-out grille, swept-back projector headlamps, 16-inch designer alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillights. The five-seater cabin features premium fabric upholstery, keyless entry, ambient lighting, multiple airbags, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. It is offered with a 1.2-liter 'Revotron' engine that makes 85hp/113Nm (petrol). Power figures in CNG guise are not yet disclosed.
Tata Altroz Racer: A performance-oriented variant
With sporty credentials on top of the list, the Tata Altroz Racer has a dual-tone paint scheme, sporty black alloy wheels, and "Racer" badging on the front fender. Inside, the hatchback gets an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. The sporty car is powered by a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine (120hp/170Nm) that is borrowed from Nexon SUV.
Tata CURVV concept SUV: Hyundai CRETA-rival in the making
The Hyundai CRETA-rivaling Tata CURVV concept is a coupe-SUV in the making. It flaunts a slim, full-width LED light bar, a coupe-like sloping roofline, connected LED taillights, and flush-fitted door handles. On the inside, it has a bright red steering wheel, a glass roof, and a minimalist dashboard. It will be offered with an all-electric as well as an ICE powertrain.
Tata Harrier EV concept: A "Gen2" full-size electric SUV
Based on the brand's all-new "Gen2" platform, the Tata Harrier EV concept has a close-off grille with an illuminated logo, bumper-mounted headlights, and connected taillights. The spacious cabin features a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. The EV will be backed by a dual motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration. The setup will be linked to a large battery pack.
Tata Sierra.EV concept: Rebirth of an iconic vehicle
With the Sierra.EV concept, Tata Motors plans to bring an "Automotive Icon" back to life in a green avatar. It features dual-tone bumpers, designer alloy wheels, and a clamshell bonnet. The EV gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, a free-standing infotainment panel, and powered front seats. The technical details of the all-electric concept are yet to be disclosed by the automaker.