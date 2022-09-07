Auto

Volkswagen debuts all-women showroom in Coimbatore to promote inclusivity

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 07, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

The store has over 35 employees (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

In a bid to make its Indian operations more diverse and inclusive, German automaker Volkswagen has established an all-women dealership in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The facility built in partnership with Ramani Cars is manned by over 35 employees, responsible for everything ranging from sales to security. The focus of the establishment is on upskilling female employees and enhancing the customer experience.

Context Why does this story matter?

The automobile industry is predominantly male-oriented. However, in recent years, the narrative is being rewritten and companies are trying to appeal to women too.

Volkswagen has taken a laudable step and it will go a long way in aiding women to improve their skills so that they can get into newer roles.

Tata Motors also took a similar step in August.

Details Employees have to handle work across verticals

The brand's first all-women store retails models such as the Taigun, Tiguan, and Virtus. Its employees have to manage multiple end-to-end operations across verticals such as test drives, sales, after-sales, housekeeping, customer care, and security. Through this initiative, the firm wants to promote female talent both in its organization as well as in the automotive industry as a whole.

Official words 'Women are driving force of the automotive business'

The Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, Ashish Gupta, described women as the driving force of the automotive business. He added, "Women talent plays an integral role in building the future of the automotive industry and we are confident that these 35+ women through their efforts will take the automotive retail business to much greater heights."

Information Tata Motors also has an all-women car showroom

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors also inaugurated an all-women showroom for passenger cars in Hyderabad in August. Manned by a team of 20, the 5,500sq-ft establishment in Jubilee Hills has been designed especially for women customers.