Tata Motors is expected to launch a turbo-petrol variant of its Altroz hatchback in India in early-2021. In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads, reiterating its design details. The Altroz Turbo will look similar to the standard model but will draw power from a Tata Nexon-sourced 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Exteriors Tata Altroz Turbo: At a glance

Tata Altroz Turbo will have a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern, projector headlights, and a new blue paintjob that is not available on the standard model. The hatchback will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels, while the rear section will have wrap-around LED lights, a 'Turbo' badge, and 'Altroz' lettering.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Altroz Turbo will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 110hp of maximum power and 150Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DCT wet-clutch unit or a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Tata Altroz Turbo will offer a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, fabric upholstery, rear AC vents, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It will also get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, the hatchback should provide dual airbags, a rear-view camera, 'Follow me Home' headlights, and ABS with EBD.

Information What about the price?