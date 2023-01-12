Auto

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS v/s Maruti-Suzuki Swift: Which is better?

Hyundai has unveiled the 2023 iteration of its entry-level vehicle for the Indian market, the Grand i10 NIOS. The bookings for the hatchback are currently open. The updated model goes up against the reigning champion of the segment, the Maruti Suzuki Swift, which offers sporty handling characteristics and a spacious cabin. But which one offers better value? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

One of the popular models for Hyundai in India, the Grand i10 NIOS is currently an entry-level offering for the brand.

The MY-2023 model gets a redesigned grille, connected LED taillights, six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a few other updates to make it more appealing.

However, the hatchback has steep competition for the crown in the form of Maruti Suzuki's Swift.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS looks appealing with redesigned front fascia

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS flaunts a muscular hood, a redesigned black-out grille, projector headlights, bumper-mounted DRLs, black-colored roof rails, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and connected LED taillights. The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out honeycomb-mesh grille, projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, black B-pillars, 15-inch alloy wheels, a roof-mounted antenna, and wrap-around LED taillamps.

Maruti Suzuki Swift packs a more powerful engine

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is offered with a 1.2-liter, Kappa, inline-four engine that develops 82hp/113.8Nm in petrol form and 68hp/95.2Nm in CNG avatar. The Maruti Suzuki Swift draws power from a 1.2-liter DualJet, four-cylinder, K-series engine that makes 89hp/113Nm in petrol guise and 77hp/98Nm when running on CNG. Both mills are linked to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Both hatchbacks feature a keyless entry and a rear-view camera

The 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS gets a dual-tone cabin with premium upholstery, a keyless entry, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, cruise control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with voice control, six airbags, and ESC. The Maruti Suzuki Swift has a spacious all-black cabin with keyless entry, an engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual airbags, and ABS.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Swift ranges between Rs. 5.92 lakh and Rs. 8.85 lakh, while the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is expected to carry a premium over the outgoing model which begins at Rs. 5.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the updated Grand i10 NIOS makes more sense as it offers modern looks, better tech, and superior safety features.