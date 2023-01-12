Auto

Kia at Auto Expo 2023: EV9 and other cars showcased

Kia KA4 (Carnival) features Ottoman seats in middle row (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has started the year with a bang by showcasing multiple models in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The brand has debuted the EV9 concept and KA4 (Carnival), along with a few cars such as the EV6, Seltos, and Sonet from its existing line-up in India. The company has confirmed the launch of the updated Carnival MPV by late 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Kia Motors had a dream start in the Indian market with its Seltos SUV doing a sales figure of over 44,000 in its debut year in 2019.

The brand received an overall positive response from both critics and buyers on our shores.

To entice more potential customers, the South Korean automaker has revealed a few exciting models at the Auto Expo.

Kia Sonet: A feature-loaded entry-level SUV

Kia Sonet has a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out tiger-nose grille, LED headlights with eye-brow-like DRLs, silvered roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The spacious five-seater cabin has ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It gets a 1.2-liter petrol engine (82hp/115Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (118.3hp/172Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel motor in two tunes: 98.6hp/240Nm and 113.4hp/250Nm.

Kia Seltos: A capable mid-size SUV

Kia Seltos features a lengthy bonnet, a chromed tiger-nose grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, silvered skid plates, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin gets an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It draws power from either a 1.5-liter, inline-four diesel engine (113.4hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol motor (113.4hp/144Nm), or a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm).

Kia KA4 (Carnival): A full-size premium MPV with massive presence

The Kia KA4 (Carnival) has a typical MPV silhouette and flaunts a chrome-studded grille, sleek projector LED headlamps with DRLs, sliding-style electric rear doors, roof rails, and connected LED taillights. The MPV features a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated front seats, a dual sunroof, two 12.3-inch screens, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system. Globally, it is offered with a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine (290hp/355Nm).

Kia EV6: A long-range EV with futuristic looks

Kia EV6 has a new-age 'Digital Tiger Face,' a sculpted bonnet, LED headlights, boomerang-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, and connected LED taillamps. It has a minimalist dashboard, ventilated front seats, two 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment panel, and ADAS functions. It runs on a single motor (226hp/350Nm) or a dual motor setup (325hp/605Nm) and packs a 77.4kWh battery.

Kia EV9 concept: A flagship all-electric SUV concept

Kia EV9 gets a clamshell bonnet, a digital tiger nose grille, cameras in place of ORVMs, designer wheels, and vertical LED taillamps. Interiors are under wraps. However, we expect a yoke-style steering wheel, a glass roof, a digital instrument cluster, and a large infotainment panel. The technical details are also yet to be revealed as the car is still in the concept stage.