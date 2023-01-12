Kia at Auto Expo 2023: EV9 and other cars showcased
Kia Motors has started the year with a bang by showcasing multiple models in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. The brand has debuted the EV9 concept and KA4 (Carnival), along with a few cars such as the EV6, Seltos, and Sonet from its existing line-up in India. The company has confirmed the launch of the updated Carnival MPV by late 2023.
Why does this story matter?
- Kia Motors had a dream start in the Indian market with its Seltos SUV doing a sales figure of over 44,000 in its debut year in 2019.
- The brand received an overall positive response from both critics and buyers on our shores.
- To entice more potential customers, the South Korean automaker has revealed a few exciting models at the Auto Expo.
Kia Sonet: A feature-loaded entry-level SUV
Kia Sonet has a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out tiger-nose grille, LED headlights with eye-brow-like DRLs, silvered roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The spacious five-seater cabin has ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It gets a 1.2-liter petrol engine (82hp/115Nm), a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (118.3hp/172Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel motor in two tunes: 98.6hp/240Nm and 113.4hp/250Nm.
Kia Seltos: A capable mid-size SUV
Kia Seltos features a lengthy bonnet, a chromed tiger-nose grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, silvered skid plates, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin gets an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It draws power from either a 1.5-liter, inline-four diesel engine (113.4hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol motor (113.4hp/144Nm), or a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm).
Kia KA4 (Carnival): A full-size premium MPV with massive presence
The Kia KA4 (Carnival) has a typical MPV silhouette and flaunts a chrome-studded grille, sleek projector LED headlamps with DRLs, sliding-style electric rear doors, roof rails, and connected LED taillights. The MPV features a dual-tone dashboard, ventilated front seats, a dual sunroof, two 12.3-inch screens, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system. Globally, it is offered with a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine (290hp/355Nm).
Kia EV6: A long-range EV with futuristic looks
Kia EV6 has a new-age 'Digital Tiger Face,' a sculpted bonnet, LED headlights, boomerang-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, and connected LED taillamps. It has a minimalist dashboard, ventilated front seats, two 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment panel, and ADAS functions. It runs on a single motor (226hp/350Nm) or a dual motor setup (325hp/605Nm) and packs a 77.4kWh battery.
Kia EV9 concept: A flagship all-electric SUV concept
Kia EV9 gets a clamshell bonnet, a digital tiger nose grille, cameras in place of ORVMs, designer wheels, and vertical LED taillamps. Interiors are under wraps. However, we expect a yoke-style steering wheel, a glass roof, a digital instrument cluster, and a large infotainment panel. The technical details are also yet to be revealed as the car is still in the concept stage.