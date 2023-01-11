Auto

Retro-inspired Keeway SR 250 launched at Rs. 1.5 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 11, 2023, 06:04 pm 2 min read

Keeway SR 250 tips the scales at 120kg

Hungarian bikemaker Keeway has launched the retro-inspired quarter-liter model, the SR 250, in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is currently being showcased to the general public at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The motorcycle flaunts a similar design as seen on the SR 125 and features an all-new 223cc, single-cylinder engine.

Why does this story matter?

Keeway entered the Indian market with a lot of fanfare in May last year. The brand introduced a total of seven products on our shores, which included two 300cc scooters, two cruiser motorcycles, an entry-level scrambler, a streetfighter, and a supersport.

After a relatively lukewarm 2022, the bikemaker now plans to start 2023 on a high note by introducing the Hunter 350-rivalling SR 250.

The retro motorcycle has a ribbed-pattern seat and wire-spoke wheels

The Keeway SR 250 retains the overall design of its younger sibling, the SR 125, and sports a muscular 14.2-liter fuel tank, a round halogen headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, a ribbed-pattern single-piece seat, a flush-type under-seat tubular grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and a circular taillamp unit. The motorcycle packs a single-pod instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch wire-spoked wheels with knobby tires.

It is backed by a 16hp, single-cylinder engine

The Keeway SR 250 is powered by an all-new 223cc, 2-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 16hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 16Nm at 6,500rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The bike is equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the Keeway SR 250 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the retro-inspired motorcycle are carried out by telescopic forks with fork gaiters on the front side and dual shock absorber units at the rear end.

Keeway SR 250: Pricing

In India, Keeway has launched the retro-inspired SR 250 with an asking price tag of Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle can be booked against a token amount of Rs. 2,000. Deliveries of the quarter-liter offering are expected to begin in April 2023.