Auto

2024 Jaguar I-PACE EV debuts with 470km range: Check features

2024 Jaguar I-PACE EV debuts with 470km range: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 11, 2023, 05:02 pm 2 min read

2024 Jaguar I-PACE flaunts a shark-fin antenna (Photo credit: Jaguar)

British carmaker Jaguar has taken the wraps off the 2024 iteration of the I-PACE for the global markets. The MY-2024 model features subtle cosmetic tweaks and an ungraded tech-biased cabin. Designed by the iconic Ian Callum, the electric crossover has an aerodynamic silhouette with a drag coefficient of just 0.29. The updated vehicle should arrive by late 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar surprised the automotive world in 2018 with the launch of its first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the I-PACE.

The EV received a warm reception from critics and customers alike for its sharp handling characteristics and capable electric powertrain.

The crossover, in its 2024 avatar, stays true to the original design but gets a few cosmetic and technological upgrades.

The crossover flaunts 22-inch alloy wheels and a sculpted bonnet

The 2024 Jaguar I-PACE sports an aggressive front fascia that has a sculpted bonnet with a functional air vent, sleek LED headlamps with dual J-shaped DRLs, a large closed-off grille, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the EV is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, and 22-inch designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

It promises a range of up to 470km

The 2024 Jaguar I-PACE is backed by dual-electric motors that are linked to a large 90kWh battery pack. The setup churns out a maximum output of 394hp/696Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 470km on a single charge.

The car features a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting

Inside, the 2024 Jaguar I-PACE has a luxurious five-seater cabin that features a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, cruise control, multi-zone climate control with an integrated air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much does it cost?

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2024 I-PACE are yet to be disclosed by Jaguar. We expect the electric crossover to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 1.2 crore (ex-showroom) in India.