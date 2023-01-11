Auto

Auto Expo 2023: The best cars which caught our eyes

BYD Seal delivers 700km of range (Photo credit: BYD)

Auto enthusiasts rejoice! India's biggest automobile exhibition, the Auto Expo 2023, is now live at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The big players in the industry, such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Lexus are showing their latest offerings there. Start-ups like Pravaig are also not to be missed. We have compiled here a list of the best vehicles shown at the event.

Maruti is going all in with special editions

Maruti has given a special edition treatment to its Baleno and Ciaz cars. Both flaunt a blacked-out grille, a gold-painted strip running across the width of the bonnet, a golden accent on the lower bumper, and dual-tone black and gold alloy wheels. The rear bumper also receives a gold treatment. Updates pertaining to the interiors and engines have not been disclosed yet.

Grand Vitara and Brezza get a matte treatment

Grand Vitara is now offered in a Matte Black shade. Barring this, there are no cosmetic/mechanical changes. Meanwhile, the Brezza gets a Matte treatment on the outside and offers a wooden pattern on the dashboard. The Brezza has also been showcased in a CNG avatar. It pairs a 1.5-liter, K15, four-cylinder engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Power, mileage figures, and prices are unavailable.

IONIQ 6 is Hyundai's third EV showcased in India

Hyundai IONIQ 6 has a coupe-like roofline, LED headlamps with dual LED strips, pixel-style LED taillights, flush-fitted door handles, and a ducktail rear spoiler. The EV has a cabin made of sustainable materials and features two 12.0-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. It also offers ADAS. There are two battery pack options: 53kWh and 77kWh. It delivers up to 614km range.

Lexus LF-30 Electrified is a radically futuristic concept

Lexus LF-30 Electrified concept has a futuristic design, featuring a sleek bonnet, a massive grille, wide air vents, sharp body lines, and aerodynamic wheels. Inside, a Mark Levinson sound system, a glass roof with voice/gesture controls, an AR-powered SkyGate display, and airline-like seats are offered. It gets four electric motors, a 110kWh battery, and delivers a range of 500km on the WLTP cycle.

Pravaig Veer EV is meant for the armed forces

Veer EV has a barebones appearance, featuring a rollbar, bonnet, fenders, airlift hooks, a two-ton tow hitch, a thermal imaging sensor, a mount for weapons, and run-flat tires. Six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, a 77GHz radar, and a centrally-mounted touchscreen are available inside. There are two motors linked to a 90.9kWh battery (408hp/620Nm). It has a claimed range of over 500km per charge.

BYD Seal has also made an Indian appearance

BYD Seal sedan has been shown in India for the first time. The EV sports an all-glass roof, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, stylish wheels, and a full-width LED taillamp. Inside, there are wireless charging pads, a head-up display, and a floating-style 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It gets two battery options: 61.4kWh and 82.5kWh, and delivers a range of up to 700km.