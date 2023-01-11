Auto

MG Motor showcases 4 EV, 5 EV, MIFA 9, eHS

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 11, 2023, 03:02 pm 2 min read

The MG 5 EV promises a range of up to 400km (Photo credit: MG Motor)

British carmaker MG Motor has showcased multiple EVs in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The list includes the likes of the 4 EV, 5 EV, and MIFA 9, along with the Plug-in Hybrid eHS model. The brand has been one of the early movers in the electrified mobility segment on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

With electrification taking center stage in recent years, all automakers are busy developing new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

MG Motor has been at the forefront of electric mobility solutions and has various models based on the highly-acclaimed Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) in its global line-up.

Its offerings feature Vehicle-to-Load charging capability and an advanced driver assistance suite called "MG Pilot."

MG 4 EV: A capable all-electric hatchback

The MG 4 EV sports a muscular hood, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, designer alloy wheels, connected LED taillights, and a split-type roof-mounted spoiler. Inside, it features a full-length glass roof, connected car technology, multi-zone climate control, and six airbags. Globally, it is offered with a 168hp motor mated with a 51kWh battery pack and a 201hp motor linked to 64kWh battery pack.

MG 5 EV: A practical electric station wagon

The MG 5 EV flaunts a sculpted hood, angular LED headlights with DRLs, silvered roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, wrap-around LED taillights, and a roof-mounted spoiler. On the inside, it has an all-black cabin with an aluminum-finished center console with a rotary selector dial and drive mode buttons, and ADAS functions. It runs on a 156ph/256Nm electric motor linked with a 61.1kWh battery pack.

MG MIFA 9: A spacious electric people mover

The MG MIFA 9 features a boxy design with bumper-mounted LED headlights, powered rear sliding doors, designer alloy wheels, connected LED taillights, and a full-width LED DRL. Interiors are under wraps, however, the e-MPV gets multiple seating configurations in various global markets. The full-size people mover draws power from a 241hp/350Nm electric motor that is paired with a 90kWh battery pack.

MG eHS: A Plug-in Hybrid SUV

The MG eHS Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) has a long and muscular bonnet, projector LED headlights with DRLs, 17/18-inch alloy wheel options, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The five-seater cabin has an all-black dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, ambient lights, and a 360-degree-view camera. It gets a 1.5-liter GDI petrol engine with an electric motor that generates a combined output of 251hp.