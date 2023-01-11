Auto

Liger showcases AI-powered self-balancing electric scooters at Auto Expo 2023

Bookings of Liger X and X+ will start in mid-2023 (Photo credit: Liger Mobility)

Mumbai-based Liger Mobility has unveiled its X and X+ scooters in India at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. Their bookings will commence in mid-2023. The company claims that the vehicles come with industry-first self-balancing technology that leverages AI and IoT. The tech can be activated/deactivated by pressing a button. The two-wheelers bear a retro-futuristic look and are backed by an electric powertrain.

Why does this story matter?

Liger claims that thanks to its self-balancing technology, the X and X+ will offer "more rider safety, comfort, and convenience" in comparison to any other scooter. The end result, however, remains to be seen.

Both the vehicles are feature-loaded and should rack up decent sales on our shores. They should be exported to overseas markets starting mid-2025.

How does the self-balancing tech work?

Liger scooters use a combination of hardware and software, along with sophisticated AI, to achieve vehicle stabilization. They come with Auto-balancing and regular driving modes. The former is used at low speeds and at stops. The balancing is strong enough to "sway a riderless vehicle on the side stand (leaning at 10-degrees) to vertical (0-degrees)." The two-wheelers also have a dedicated reverse gear.

The scooters have alloy wheels and full-LED illumination

The Liger X and X+ have a headlight and indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and a wide handlebar. The scooters pack an all-LED lighting setup and a TFT instrument cluster with support for 4G, turn-by-turn navigation, and OTA software updates. They ride on alloy wheels and are available in five shades.

They attain a top speed of 65km/h

The Liger X and X+ pack a liquid-cooled Lithium-ion battery pack (detachable for the X). They have a top speed of 65km/h. The X model promises a range of 60km, while the X+ delivers 100km of range per charge.

They get front disc brakes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Liger X and X+ are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear. They also get features like learner mode and a reversing button. Suspension duties on the electric scooters are taken care of by forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Liger X and X+: Pricing and availability

Bookings for the Liger X and X+ in India will start around mid-2023 and deliveries should commence by the end of the year. The former should sport a price figure of around Rs. 90,000 (ex-showroom).