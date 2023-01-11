Locally-assembled Hyundai IONIQ 5 launched at Rs. 45 lakh
South Korean auto giant Hyundai has launched its first-ever electric vehicle for the Indian market, the IONIQ 5, with an introductory price tag of Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand is showcasing the EV to the general public from January 13-18 at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It features a unique design and a feature-rich cabin.
Why does this story matter?
- Awarded with the much-coveted World Car of the Year for 2022, the IONIQ 5 follows Hyundai's modern design philosophy.
- The quirky-looking EV is based on the brand's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and features, what the company calls, the Parametric Pixel design for its headlights, taillights, and alloy wheels.
- The electric crossover competes against the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Kia EV6.
The crossover flaunts an 80s-inspired design and all-LED lighting setup
The Hyundai IONIQ 5 sports an 80s-inspired design language and features a clamshell hood, a sleek black band in place of a grille, LED headlights with squared-out DRLs, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. The EV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 20-inch designer wheels. Pixelated LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.
It promises a range of up to 631km
The Hyundai IONIQ 5 draws power from an electric motor paired with a large 72.6kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 631km on a single charge. With fast charging capabilities, it can be charged from 10-80% in 18 minutes.
The EV features Level-2 ADAS functions and Bose sound system
On the inside, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 gets a spacious five-seater cabin and features upholstery made using sustainable materials, a glass roof, 8-way power-adjustable seats, multi-zone climate control, a hands-free tailgate, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Bose sound system and two 12.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by Level-2 ADAS functions and seven airbags.
Hyundai IONIQ 5: Pricing
In India, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 can be yours for an introductory price tag of Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The special introductory price is applicable for the first 500 customers. The futuristic-looking EV can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships on our shore.