Locally-assembled Hyundai IONIQ 5 launched at Rs. 45 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 11, 2023, 12:30 pm 2 min read

Hyundai IONIQ 5 has an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean auto giant Hyundai has launched its first-ever electric vehicle for the Indian market, the IONIQ 5, with an introductory price tag of Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand is showcasing the EV to the general public from January 13-18 at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It features a unique design and a feature-rich cabin.

Why does this story matter?

Awarded with the much-coveted ﻿World Car of the Year for 2022, the IONIQ 5 follows Hyundai's modern design philosophy.

The quirky-looking EV is based on the brand's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and features, what the company calls, the Parametric Pixel design for its headlights, taillights, and alloy wheels.

The electric crossover competes against the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Kia EV6.

The crossover flaunts an 80s-inspired design and all-LED lighting setup

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 sports an 80s-inspired design language and features a clamshell hood, a sleek black band in place of a grille, LED headlights with squared-out DRLs, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. The EV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 20-inch designer wheels. Pixelated LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.

It promises a range of up to 631km

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 draws power from an electric motor paired with a large 72.6kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 631km on a single charge. With fast charging capabilities, it can be charged from 10-80% in 18 minutes.

The EV features Level-2 ADAS functions and Bose sound system

On the inside, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 gets a spacious five-seater cabin and features upholstery made using sustainable materials, a glass roof, 8-way power-adjustable seats, multi-zone climate control, a hands-free tailgate, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Bose sound system and two 12.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by Level-2 ADAS functions and seven airbags.

Hyundai IONIQ 5: Pricing

In India, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 can be yours for an introductory price tag of Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The special introductory price is applicable for the first 500 customers. The futuristic-looking EV can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships on our shore.