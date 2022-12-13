Auto

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture breaks cover; limited to 150 units

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 13, 2022, 11:32 am 2 min read

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture features bouclé fabric covers on door trims (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture model. The super-exclusive sedan is limited to just 150 units globally. The car flaunts a unique dual-tone paint scheme with Metallic Nautical Blue and Rose Gold colors, and high-quality blue and gold bouclé fabric trim on the door panels. The four-wheeler is available in the S 680 variant.

Why does this story matter?

While the Maybach S-Class is considered a pinnacle of luxury mobility from the three-pointed-star-badged automaker, the company has taken the luxury quotient to a new level with a special "Haute Voiture" model.

The limited-run vehicle features exclusive design elements that make it stand out from the crowd.

With a unique paint scheme, the sedan stays true to the concept showcased in May this year.

The sedan flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture retains the silhouette of the standard model and flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet, a large chromed grille with vertical slats, Matrix LED headlights, and a wide air dam. The sedan is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear end.

It is backed by a 6.0-liter V12 engine

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture is available in S 680 trim only. The sedan draws power from a 6.0-liter, V12 engine that churns out a maximum power of 612hp and a peak torque of 900Nm. The mill is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

The car features 4 seats and panoramic roof

On the inside, the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture has a luxurious four-seater cabin with a minimalistic dashboard design, premium "Crystal White" leather upholstery, blue and gold colored bouclé fabric trim on the door panels, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a touchscreen MBUX infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture are yet to be disclosed. Only 150 units will be available globally. We expect the sedan to carry a premium over the standard model, which costs Rs. 3.2 crore (ex-showroom) in India.