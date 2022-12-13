Auto
Limited-run Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition is a scaled-down EV
French supercar maker Bugatti has partnered with UK-based The Little Car Company to create a limited-edition carbon-inspired Baby II, exclusively for W16 MISTRAL owners. It is essentially a 75% scale reincarnation of the iconic Bugatti Type 35 in an EV avatar and follows the exterior and interior detailing of the W16 MISTRAL hypercar. It draws power from a 13.4hp electric motor.
Why does this story matter?
- The Bugatti Baby II pays homage to the original Bugatti Baby from 1926. The EV is a scaled-down replica of the Type 35 model and is limited to just 500 units.
- It is a special project created by The Little Car Company and Bugatti to celebrate the latter's 110th anniversary.
- Each unit of the Carbon Edition will be hand-built.
The car flaunts round LED headlights and designer alloy wheels
The Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition retains the design of the regular Baby II model and features a carbon fiber body with a gloss black paint scheme, round headlight units with horizontal LED elements, and a long and sculpted bonnet with air vents. The car is flanked by hand-painted French flags and open-style designer alloy wheels. The rear end gets a clean, tapered look.
It draws power from a 13hp electric motor
The Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition is backed by an electric motor that is linked to a 2.8-kWh battery pack. The setup generates 13.4hp of power. The EV has a top speed of 70km/h. However, the range of the vehicle is not disclosed.
The EV features a black-colored wooden steering wheel
The scaled-down Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition has an open-top roadster design similar to the Type 35 model. The interior of the EV can be customized according to customers' preferences. It features a black-colored wooden steering wheel, analog dials, a carbon fiber mirror mount, and premium leather upholstery on the bench-type seat. The vintage replica features no safety features, as it isn't street-legal.
Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition: Pricing
The limited-run Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition will be exclusively available to the owners of the iconic W16 MISTRAL hypercar. The scaled-down EV costs €80,000 (approximately Rs. 69.75 lakh) plus taxes and shipping, and is touted as "the ultimate collector's item."