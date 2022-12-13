Auto

Tork Kratos to become costlier in India by Rs. 10,000

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 13, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

The price hike will be in effect from January 1, 2023 (Photo credit: Tork Motors)

Pune-based Tork Motors has announced that it will raise the prices of its Kratos motorbike in India from January 1, 2023. Following the upcoming price revision, the two-wheeler will become costlier by Rs. 10,000, and its prices will begin at Rs. 1,32,499. As for the highlights, the bike has a stylish design and is fueled by an electric powertrain.

Why does this story matter?

All automakers in India are increasing the prices of their models due to rising input costs and Tork Motors will be no exception.

This will be the first price hike for the Kratos since its debut on our shores in January.

Nonetheless, the hefty hike of Rs. 10,000 might discourage quite a few potential buyers in our country.

The bike has stepped-up seat and LED lighting

The Tork Kratos and its R variant have an eye-catching design, featuring a split trellis frame optimized for riding, a water-resistant aluminum-sealed battery pack, a stepped-up saddle, and a full-LED lighting setup. The bike also packs a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. The standard model is offered in a White shade, while the R trim comes in Blue, Red, Black, and White colors.

It hits a top speed of 105km/h

Tork Kratos packs a 4kWh battery pack and a 7.5kW electric motor that makes 10hp/28Nm. The vehicle delivers a range of up to 180km, hits a top speed of 100km/h, and sprints from 0-40km/h in four seconds. The R trim gets the same battery with fast-charging support and a 9kW motor that generates 12hp/38Nm. It attains a top speed of 105km/h.

There are disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Tork Kratos and its R variant are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with CBS, an anti-theft system, and a crash alert. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

What about its pricing?

In India, from January onward, the standard version of Tork Kratos will carry a price tag of Rs. 1,32,499, while the higher-spec R version will be sold for Rs. 1,47,499 (both prices, ex-showroom).