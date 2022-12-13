Auto
Tork Kratos to become costlier in India by Rs. 10,000
Pune-based Tork Motors has announced that it will raise the prices of its Kratos motorbike in India from January 1, 2023. Following the upcoming price revision, the two-wheeler will become costlier by Rs. 10,000, and its prices will begin at Rs. 1,32,499. As for the highlights, the bike has a stylish design and is fueled by an electric powertrain.
Why does this story matter?
- All automakers in India are increasing the prices of their models due to rising input costs and Tork Motors will be no exception.
- This will be the first price hike for the Kratos since its debut on our shores in January.
- Nonetheless, the hefty hike of Rs. 10,000 might discourage quite a few potential buyers in our country.
The bike has stepped-up seat and LED lighting
The Tork Kratos and its R variant have an eye-catching design, featuring a split trellis frame optimized for riding, a water-resistant aluminum-sealed battery pack, a stepped-up saddle, and a full-LED lighting setup. The bike also packs a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. The standard model is offered in a White shade, while the R trim comes in Blue, Red, Black, and White colors.
It hits a top speed of 105km/h
Tork Kratos packs a 4kWh battery pack and a 7.5kW electric motor that makes 10hp/28Nm. The vehicle delivers a range of up to 180km, hits a top speed of 100km/h, and sprints from 0-40km/h in four seconds. The R trim gets the same battery with fast-charging support and a 9kW motor that generates 12hp/38Nm. It attains a top speed of 105km/h.
There are disc brakes on both ends
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Tork Kratos and its R variant are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with CBS, an anti-theft system, and a crash alert. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
What about its pricing?
In India, from January onward, the standard version of Tork Kratos will carry a price tag of Rs. 1,32,499, while the higher-spec R version will be sold for Rs. 1,47,499 (both prices, ex-showroom).