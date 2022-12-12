Auto

Honda Activa 6G available with cashback, low down payment

Honda Activa 6G derives power from a 110cc engine (Photo credit: Hinda)

Japanese automaker Honda is offering benefits on its Activa 6G scooter in India. The two-wheeler is available with a cashback offer of 5% (up to Rs. 5,000). It can also be bought at a low down payment, starting from Rs. 3,999, with interest rates as low as 7.99%. The offers are valid at select dealerships across the country till December 31.

The scooter has a flat-type seat with a grab rail

The Honda Activa 6G has apron-mounted turn indicators, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, and a headlamp unit. The scooter packs a semi-digital instrument console, a full-LED lighting setup, and a multifunctional keyhole unit with a switch to open the fuel tank cap. The two-wheeler can store 5.3 liters of fuel and tip the scales at 107kg.

It derives power from an 8hp, 110cc engine

The Honda Activa 6G is powered by a BS6-compliant 109.51cc, air-cooled engine that generates 7.78hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 8.79Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm. The mill is paired to a CVT gearbox.

There are drum brakes on both ends

To ensure rider safety, the Honda Activa 6G is equipped with drum brakes on the front as well as the rear wheel, besides a combined braking system for improved handling on roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 3-step adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Honda Activa 6G: Pricing

In India, the Honda Activa 6G scooter is priced at Rs. 73,086 for the Standard variant and goes up to Rs. 76,587 for the Deluxe model (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).