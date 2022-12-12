Auto

Mahindra Scorpio-N bags 5-star rating in Global NCAP test

Dec 12, 2022

Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with two powertrain options (Photo credit: Mahindra)

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has secured 5-star and 3-star ratings from the Global New Car Assessment Program (Global NCAP) in adult and child occupant protection, respectively. When it came to adult protection, the SUV scored 29.25 out of a total of 34 points. Meanwhile, for children, it managed 28.94 points out of 48. Its bodyshell and footwell area were declared stable.

As per the new Global NCAP protocols, a vehicle is rated 5-star only if it scores well while satisfying the agency's ESC, pole side impact, pedestrian protection, and seatbelt reminder requirements.

The stellar safety scores for the Mahindra Scorpio-N add to its appeal. It received over one lakh orders in just 30 minutes of online booking when it was launched.

The SUV sports LED lights and alloy rims

The Mahindra Scorpio-N sports a lengthy and sculpted bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, projector LED headlights, C-shaped DRLs with integrated fog lamps, a skid plate, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by blacked-out pillars, roof rails, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with flared arches. The rear end is graced by vertically stacked LED taillamps, a shark fin antenna, and a spoiler.

It is offered with two engine options

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is available with two engine options. It can be had with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine producing 203hp/380Nm or a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel engine producing 175hp/400Nm. Both motors are linked to a 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual gearbox.

It features premium upholstery and a sunroof

On the inside, Mahindra Scorpio-N houses a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with premium upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, ambient lighting, a powered driver's seat, a sunroof, and automatic climate control with rear AC vents. It gets a semi-digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Amazon Alexa. To ensure the safety of passengers, it has six airbags, ABS, and a parking camera.

Mahindra Scorpio-N: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra Scorpio-N starts at Rs. 11.99 lakh for the base Z2 Petrol MT variant and goes up to Rs. 23.9 lakh for the Z8L Diesel AT 4WD trim (all prices, ex-showroom).