Auto

Ducati DesertX goes official at Rs. 18 lakh: Check features

Ducati DesertX goes official at Rs. 18 lakh: Check features

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 12, 2022, 01:08 pm 2 min read

Ducati DesertX runs on a 937cc engine (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian marque Ducati, in a bid to expand its lineup in India, has launched its most offroad-focused two-wheeler, the DesertX. As for the highlights, the ADV has an aggressive design and offers a bevy of electronic riding aids, including traction control and wheelie control. It draws power from a 937cc, L-Twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 110hp.

Why does this story matter?

Automotive giant Ducati has proved its mettle in cross-country races such as the Dakar rally, with multiple victories under its belt.

In India, among adventure touring enthusiasts, the bikemaker's Multistrada range is already popular.

Now, the DesertX ADV has been introduced to raise sales. It rivals the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and the Honda Africa Twin.

The bike has spoked rims and a bash plate

The Ducati DesertX has a semi-faired design and flaunts a muscular 21-liter fuel tank, split-type seats, a twin-pod headlight, a raked windscreen, a bash plate, a sleek LED taillight, and a side-slung exhaust. The two-wheeler gets a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster and rides on 21-inch (front) and 18-inch (rear) heavy-duty wire-spoked wheels shod in tubeless tires. It flaunts a two-tone shade.

It derives power from a 937cc engine

The Ducati DesertX derives power from a 937cc, liquid-cooled, Testastretta 11° Desmo L-twin liquid-cooled engine that produces a maximum power of 110hp and peak torque of 92Nm. The mill is connected to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

The ADV is equipped with disc brakes

For the rider's safety, the Ducati DesertX gets disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, riding modes, wheelie control, traction control, and engine brake control. Suspension duties on the ADV are taken care of by fully-adjustable 46mm KYB inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Ducati DesertX: Pricing and availability

The all-new Ducati DesertX is available in India in a single fully-loaded trim and carries a price tag of Rs. 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler is up for grabs with a wide range of optional accessories for further customization.