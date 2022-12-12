Auto

Prior to debut, 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan spied testing in Europe

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 12, 2022, 12:36 pm 2 min read

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan will get Euro 7-compliant engines. Representative image (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German marque Volkswagen is giving Tiguan a major revamp as evident by a prototype of the third generation model spotted testing in Europe. The next-generation car appears to have adapted the shape of ID.4 as it looks less boxy and larger than the outgoing model. The new four-wheeler will have a non-integrated touchscreen infotainment panel inside and multiple engine options.

The 2024 version of the Volkswagen Tiguan is expected to offer better looks and enhanced features in comparison to its predecessor.

The car is expected to rack up decent sales in the overseas markets and will also make its way to India.

In our market, the updated car will rival the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross and Tata Harrier.

Volkswagen Tiguan will have a refreshed design, featuring a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, narrow LED headlamps, and body-colored bumpers. It will be flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels with flared arches. On the rear end, it will be graced by a shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED taillights, a spoiler, faux exhaust tips, and a window wiper.

Under the hood, the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan will be offered with a choice of Euro 7-compliant petrol and diesel engines. Mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options might also be available.

The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan will have a spacious cabin, with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats, leather seat upholstery, and a steering wheel sans touch-sensitive functions. It will house a non-integrated touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. To ensure the safety of passengers, it will offer multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan will be revealed at the time of its launch, which is expected late next year. However, in India, it should carry a premium over the current model which begins at Rs. 33.5 lakh (ex-showroom).