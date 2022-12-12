Auto

BMW S 1000 RR v/s Honda CBR1000RR-R: Which is better?

BMW S 1000 RR v/s Honda CBR1000RR-R: Which is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 12, 2022, 04:15 am 2 min read

Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

BMW Motorrad has launched the 2023 iteration of the S 1000 RR in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The supersport aims to retake the crown in the liter-class category on our shores. However, the updated offering has a steep challenge ahead in the form of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. Which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The S 1000 RR by BMW Motorrad has been a go-to motorcycle for track-focused enthusiasts and budding racers around the world ever since its inception in 2009.

Globally, it is considered a leader in the liter-class supersport motorcycle segment.

However, the supremacy of the German offering has been challenged in recent years by the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade model by the iconic Japanese bikemaker Honda.

BMW S 1000 RR is more pleasant to look at

BMW S 1000 RR flaunts a muscular fuel tank, a "double-bubble" windscreen, dual LED headlamps, fairing-mounted carbon fiber winglets, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade sports a sculpted fuel tank, dual LED headlights, full-fairing, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a slim LED taillamp. Both motorbikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Honda CBR1000RR-R packs a more powerful engine

The BMW S 1000 RR draws power from a 999cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine with ShiftCam technology, which makes 205hp of maximum power and 112.5Nm of peak torque. The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is fueled by a 1,000cc, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, DOHC, inline-four engine that develops a maximum power of 214.5hp and a peak torque of 113Nm. Both motorcycles get a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Both are equipped with electronic rider aids

For the safety of the rider, the BMW S 1000 RR and Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties on both supersport motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the BMW S 1000 RR ranges between Rs. 20.25 lakh and Rs. 24.45 lakh, while the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is available between Rs. 23.11 lakh and Rs. 23.63 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade packs a more powerful engine. However, our vote goes in favor of the S 1000 RR for its better looks and overall better value-for-money proposition.