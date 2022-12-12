Auto

DARTZ Freze Froggy EV gets special edition: Check features

DARTZ Freze Froggy has a top speed of 105km/h (Photo credit: DARTZ Motorz Company)

Latvia-based DARTZ Motorz Company has taken the wraps off a special edition of the Freze Froggy EV for the global markets with a price tag of €15,000 (approximately Rs. 13 lakh). The compact car is called the Freze Froggy EV Beachstar The Winners Edition. The brand describes the two-seater as "affordable opulence," as it features natural leather upholstery made from alligators and ostriches.

Why does this story matter?

DARTZ Motorz Company designs and manufactures high-performance armored vehicles and aeronautical components. It created the famous gold-plated SUV for the movie The Dictator.

The company had initially designed the Freze Froggy as a concept vehicle.

However, seeing the demand for compact all-electric city cars rise in recent years, the brand has launched a special edition model of the two-seat buggy.

The EV sports all-LED lighting setup and designer alloy wheels

The special edition DARTZ Freze Froggy has a unique boxy silhouette and flaunts a tiny clamshell hood, swept-back LED headlights, large "Froggy" lettering on the closed-off grille, a wide air dam, and an air splitter. The EV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, two large doors, flared wheel arches, and tiny designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights are available at the rear end.

It promises a range of up to 300km

The DARTZ Freze Froggy is powered by an electric motor that generates 67hp of power. The EV is offered with two battery pack options. The setup promises to deliver either 200km or 300km of driving range on a single charge.

It features natural leather upholstery and minimalist dashboard

On the inside, the special edition DARTZ Freze Froggy gets a compact yet luxurious two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design and red-colored natural leather upholstery made from alligators and ostriches on the seats, dashboard, and door panels. It offers automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by airbags.

How much does it cost?

Touted as the "world's first electric roadster made with affordable opulence style," the special edition DARTZ Freze Froggy will set you back by €15,000 (approximately Rs. 13 lakh) in the European region. It will not debut in India.