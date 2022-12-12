Auto
Donkervoort F22 lightweight supercar revealed; only 75 units available
The Netherlands-based Donkervoort has revealed the F22 for the global markets with a starting sticker price of €245,000 (approximately Rs. 2.12 crore). Only 75 units of the roadster will be produced. The lightweight supercar has a barebones design language similar to its predecessor, the D8 GTO. However, the company claims it is an all-new vehicle. It draws power from an Audi-sourced 2.5-liter inline-five engine.
Why does this story matter?
- Founded in 1978, Donkervoort Automobielen BV, or simply Donkervoort, is a privately held and controlled company that specializes in creating lightweight yet street-legal supercars.
- The brand aims to provide the most engaging driving experience by offering cars without electronic aids such as power steering, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), or even ABS.
- The F22 is named after CEO Denis Donkervoort's firstborn daughter, Filippa.
The roadster flaunts butterfly doors and designer alloy wheels
On the design front, the Donkervoort F22 flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet with functional air vents, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the supercar is flanked by ORVMs, butterfly doors, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch (front) and 19-inch (rear) designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a diffuser are available at the rear.
It is backed by a 492hp, 2.5-liter engine
The Donkervoort F22 is powered by an Audi-sourced 2.5-liter, liquid-cooled, inline-five petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 492hp and a peak torque of 640Nm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed "TKX" manual gearbox. The supercar boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 667hp/ton.
The supercar features 'Recaro' bucket seats and six-point harnesses
On the inside, the Donkervoort F22 follows the bare minimum design philosophy and features a carbon fiber dashboard, racing-type "Recaro" bucket seats, automatic climate control, a removable carbon fiber roof panel, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The roadster houses a digital instrument cluster and an optional iPad infotainment system. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six-point harnesses and airbags.
Donkervoort F22: Pricing
In the European market, the Donkervoort F22 can be yours for a starting price tag of €245,000 (approximately Rs. 2.12 crore). Additional accessories can raise the cost by €100,000 (roughly Rs. 86.88 lakh). Only 75 units of the lightweight supercar will be produced.