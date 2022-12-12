Auto

Donkervoort F22 lightweight supercar revealed; only 75 units available

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 12, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Donkervoort F22 tips the scales at 750kg (Photo credit: Donkervoort)

The Netherlands-based Donkervoort has revealed the F22 for the global markets with a starting sticker price of €245,000 (approximately Rs. 2.12 crore). Only 75 units of the roadster will be produced. The lightweight supercar has a barebones design language similar to its predecessor, the D8 GTO. However, the company claims it is an all-new vehicle. It draws power from an Audi-sourced 2.5-liter inline-five engine.

Why does this story matter?

Founded in 1978, Donkervoort Automobielen BV, or simply Donkervoort, is a privately held and controlled company that specializes in creating lightweight yet street-legal supercars.

The brand aims to provide the most engaging driving experience by offering cars without electronic aids such as power steering, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), or even ABS.

The F22 is named after CEO Denis Donkervoort's firstborn daughter, Filippa.

The roadster flaunts butterfly doors and designer alloy wheels

On the design front, the Donkervoort F22 flaunts a long and sculpted bonnet with functional air vents, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the supercar is flanked by ORVMs, butterfly doors, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch (front) and 19-inch (rear) designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a diffuser are available at the rear.

It is backed by a 492hp, 2.5-liter engine

The Donkervoort F22 is powered by an Audi-sourced 2.5-liter, liquid-cooled, inline-five petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 492hp and a peak torque of 640Nm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed "TKX" manual gearbox. The supercar boasts a power-to-weight ratio of 667hp/ton.

The supercar features 'Recaro' bucket seats and six-point harnesses

On the inside, the Donkervoort F22 follows the bare minimum design philosophy and features a carbon fiber dashboard, racing-type "Recaro" bucket seats, automatic climate control, a removable carbon fiber roof panel, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The roadster houses a digital instrument cluster and an optional iPad infotainment system. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six-point harnesses and airbags.

Donkervoort F22: Pricing

In the European market, the Donkervoort F22 can be yours for a starting price tag of €245,000 (approximately Rs. 2.12 crore). Additional accessories can raise the cost by €100,000 (roughly Rs. 86.88 lakh). Only 75 units of the lightweight supercar will be produced.