Auto Expo 2023: MG launches 2023 Hector, Hector Plus SUVs

2023 MG Hector and Hector Plus come with ADAS (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor has launched the facelifted versions of its Hector and Hector Plus SUVs in India at the Auto Expo 2023. As for highlights, the cars have a revised design and a revamped cabin with a long list of tech-based facilities. Under the hood, they continue to be offered with a choice of petrol as well as diesel engines.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 MG Hector and Hector Plus offer better looks and more features compared to their outgoing counterparts.

The cars get ADAS and a 14.0-inch infotainment panel, the largest ever in a mass-market car here.

The former rivals the likes of Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Harrier, while the Hector Plus competes with Hyundai ALCAZAR and Tata Safari.

The cars have pentagonal headlights and 18-inch wheels

The 2023 Hector and Hector Plus have a long hood, a large grille with a diamond-like pattern, bumper-mounted pentagonal headlamps, a large air vent, and LED DRLs. They are flanked by roof rails, black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A redesigned bumper and taillamps connected by a red strip are available on the rear end.

Two engine options are offered

The facelifted Hector and Hector Plus run on a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 143hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 170hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

The SUVs get ADAS and a new 14.0-inch infotainment system

The five-seater Hector and six/seven-seater Hector Plus have a redesigned dashboard with D-shaped AC vents, a center console with faux aluminum trim, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They house a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.0-inch iSmart touchscreen infotainment system. Forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, blindspot detection, and lane-departure warning ensure the safety of the passengers.

2023 MG Hector and Hector Plus: Pricing

The 2023 MG Hector starts at Rs. 14.72 lakh and goes up to Rs. 21.72 lakh. Meanwhile, the Hector Plus carries a starting price tag of Rs. 17.49 lakh and ends at Rs. 22.42 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).